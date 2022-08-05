Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding finished more than 60 points ahead of the silver medallists

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jack Laugher won his second Commonwealth diving gold in less than 24 hours as he and England team-mate Anthony Harding clinched the synchronised 3m springboard title.

It is the third successive Games at which Laugher, 27, has won this event, doing so in 2014 and 2018 with previous partner Chris Mears.

He and 22-year-old Harding scored a total of 438.33 points.

Scotland's Ross Beattie and James Heatly finished fourth.

Laugher and Harding topped the standings from their very first dive, but it wasn't until their third dive - a 3.4 difficulty forward two-and-a-half somersaults with two twists in pike - that their dominance began to show.

Their highest score of 88.92 points came on their penultimate dive, the same point at which the Malaysian pair of Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang - who had been on their heels in second - slipped up, eventually finishing last.

Another Malaysian pair, Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Muhammad Puteh, won silver, 61.56 points behind England, while bronze went to Australia's Samuel Fricker and Li Shixin.

Laugher and Harding only made their debut as a partnership at the World Championships in June, taking silver on that occasion.

Their total in Birmingham was higher than Laugher's gold medal-winning totals with Mears at the previous two Commonwealth Games.

