Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's freestyle 86kg results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Semi-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
INDDeepak PUNIA3-1Alexander MOORECAN
RSAEdward LESSING3-5Muhammad INAMPAK

Repechage

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
NZLMatthew OXENHAM3-1Sheku KASSEGBAMASLE
SCOKieran MALONE0-10Jayden LAWRENCEAUS

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
INDDeepak PUNIA10-0Sheku KASSEGBAMASLE
RSAEdward LESSING10-0Syerus ESLAMIENG
CANAlexander MOORE10-0Suresh WARNAKULASURIYA FERNANDOSRI
AUSJayden LAWRENCE3-8Muhammad INAMPAK

Top Stories