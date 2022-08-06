Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gemma Frizelle finished 13th in the all-round individual competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in the hoop event.

Frizelle, 24, is competing in her second Games and beat Anna Sokolova of Cyprus.

Flyweight Jake Dodd made it 21 medals after collecting boxing bronze with semi-final defeat against England's Kiaran McDonald.

Wales have five gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals.

Elizabeth Popova and Frizelle finished seventh and eighth respectively in the ball final.