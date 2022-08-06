Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final to Australia in the lawn bowls women's pairs at the Commonwealth Games.
Australia's Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic looked to have turned around their 18-17 deficit in the final end, only for Pharaoh to force an extra end with a driving bowl.
In sudden death, a Pharaoh effort gave England an early gold-medal lie, but Ryan's last throw won the tie 19-18 for Australia.
England have now won four medals in total on the green at the Commonwealth Games.