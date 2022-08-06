Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online

Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales, they have only ever won silver.

The 24-year-old is competing in her second Commonwealth Games.

Her score of 28.700 put her ahead of Cyprus' Anna Sokolova, who took silver with a score of 28.300, and Carmel Kallemaa of Canada who claimed bronze on 28.200.

Later, Louise Christie won silver in the ribbon event for Scotland, their first ever rhythmic gymnastics medal.

England's Marfa Ekimova, who won gold in the all-around competition on Friday, finished fourth in the hoop and ball and sixth in the ribbon finals.