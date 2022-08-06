Commonwealth Games: England netball title defence ended by Australia
England's hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games netball title were ended as Australia avenged their Gold Coast 2018 defeat to the disappointment of a raucous NEC crowd.
The line-up was a repeat of that final but the result was not as Australia claimed a 60-51 victory.
England fought hard to give their emotional home support the result they desired, but could not match the Diamonds' quality throughout.
The hosts play New Zealand for bronze.
That match will be at 13:30 BST on Sunday, before the final between Australia and Jamaica at 20:30 the same day.
