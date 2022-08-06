Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's freestyle 97kg results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Gold medal match

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
CANNishan RANDHAWA9-3Nicolaas de LANGERSA

Bronze medal matches

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
INDDeepak NEHRA10-2Tayab RAZAPAK
AUSThomas BARNS12-0Maulalo Willie ALOFIPOSAM

Semi-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
CANNishan RANDHAWA7-0Tayab RAZAPAK
SAMMaulalo Willie ALOFIPO0-10Nicolaas de LANGERSA

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
CANNishan RANDHAWA8-6Deepak NEHRAIND
AUSThomas BARNS0-10Nicolaas de LANGERSA
SCOCameron NICOL0-10Tayab RAZAPAK
TGASione SIKA0-11Maulalo Willie ALOFIPOSAM

Top Stories