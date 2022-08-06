Commonwealth Games; Wrestling - Women's freestyle 76kg results
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|IND
|Pooja SIHAG
|0-6
|Justina di STASIO
|CAN
|ENG
|Georgina NELTHORPE
|1-6
|Hannah Amuchechi RUEBEN
|NGR
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|NZL
|Michelle MONTAGUE
|3-5
|Pooja SIHAG
|IND
|MRI
|Marie Celeste Andrea VILBRUN
|0-6
|Georgina NELTHORPE
|ENG
|CAN
|Justina di STASIO
|10-0
|Naomi de BRUINE
|AUS
|NGR
|Hannah Amuchechi RUEBEN
|10-0
|Madusu KOROMA
|SLE