Commonwealth Games; Wrestling - Women's freestyle 76kg results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Semi-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
INDPooja SIHAG0-6Justina di STASIOCAN
ENGGeorgina NELTHORPE1-6Hannah Amuchechi RUEBENNGR

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
NZLMichelle MONTAGUE3-5Pooja SIHAGIND
MRIMarie Celeste Andrea VILBRUN0-6Georgina NELTHORPEENG
CANJustina di STASIO10-0Naomi de BRUINEAUS
NGRHannah Amuchechi RUEBEN10-0Madusu KOROMASLE

