Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 5000m results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1UGAJacob KIPLIMO13:08.08
2KENNicholas Kipkorir KIMELI13:08.19
3KENJacob KROP13:08.48
4ENGMarc SCOTT13:19.64
5RWAYves NIMUBONA13:20.20
6NZLGeorge BEAMISH13:21.71
7ENGPatrick DEVER13:22.10
8AUSJack RAYNER13:24.90
9CANJohn GAY13:29.82
10AUSMatthew RAMSDEN13:30.38
11KENCornelius KEMBOI13:32.21
12IOMDavid MULLARKEY13:43.92
13GHAWilliam AMPONSAH13:51.63
14NAMDaniel Nghidinwa PAULUS13:53.12
15TANFaraja Lazaro DAMASI13:59.16
16TANJosephat Joshua GISEMO14:05.82
17LESTebello RAMAKONGOANA14:54.62
18SOLRosefelo SIOSI17:26.93
DNFFIJYeshnil KARAN
DNFINDAvinash Mukund SABLE

Top Stories