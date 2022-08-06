Close menu

Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at University of Birmingham

Commonwealth Games

England playing Australia
England have won Commonwealth bronze three times before
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat against perpetual champions Australia.

In the second quarter, the hosts led 2-0 against the world number ones.

But Australia - who have won gold every time hockey has been included at the Games - soon hit back, completing the comeback with 10 minutes left to disappoint the vocal home crowd.

The bronze-medal match begins at 09:00 BST on Monday.

Phil Roper scored first for the hosts, hitting the ball straight through the goalkeeper's legs to go 1-0 up.

Then, captain Zach Wallace converted a penalty stroke before Australia's Blake Govers scored off a penalty corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Australia continued to heave pressure on England in the third quarter and Jacob Anderson eventually got the equaliser.

Daniel Beale scored the goal that gave Australia the lead and three-time Commonwealth bronze medallists England fought desperately to try and take it to a shootout, but could not find a third.

England could still win gold in the women's event and play Australia in the final at 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Australia will play India, who beat South Africa 3-2, at 12:30 BST on Monday in the men's final.

