England have won Commonwealth bronze three times before

England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat against perpetual champions Australia.

In the second quarter, the hosts led 2-0 against the world number ones.

But Australia - who have won gold every time hockey has been included at the Games - soon hit back, completing the comeback with 10 minutes left to disappoint the vocal home crowd.

The bronze-medal match begins at 09:00 BST on Monday.

Phil Roper scored first for the hosts, hitting the ball straight through the goalkeeper's legs to go 1-0 up.

Then, captain Zach Wallace converted a penalty stroke before Australia's Blake Govers scored off a penalty corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Australia continued to heave pressure on England in the third quarter and Jacob Anderson eventually got the equaliser.

Daniel Beale scored the goal that gave Australia the lead and three-time Commonwealth bronze medallists England fought desperately to try and take it to a shootout, but could not find a third.

England could still win gold in the women's event and play Australia in the final at 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Australia will play India, who beat South Africa 3-2, at 12:30 BST on Monday in the men's final.