Nelthorpe lived in Canada for nine years which is where she started wrestling

England's Georgina Nelthorpe won wresting bronze for the second Games in a row by beating Sierra Leone's Madusu Koroma in just 23 seconds.

The 25-year-old was a bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 too.

She achieved victory by fall, pinning down both of Madusa's shoulders for an automatic win in the women's 76kg freestyle event.

England's Charlie Bowling, also a bronze medal winner in 2018, lost out on bronze to Nigeria's Ogbonna John.

John won by technical superiority in the 74kg category, achieving a 10-point lead over Bowling.

Earlier, Scotland's Christelle Letchidjio also suffered defeat by technical superiority against India's Pooja Gehlot.