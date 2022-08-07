Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after Neah Evans' silver guaranteed at least 45 medals.

Evans was second in the women's road race to earn her nation's 42nd podium finish, with three more to come after the boxing finals later on Sunday.

It is Evans third medal after she took track silver in the points race and bronze in the individual pursuit.

Scotland's 42 medals are comprised of eight gold, 10 silver, and 24 bronze.

Middleweight Sam Hickey, light-heavyweight Sean Lazzerini, and light-welterweight Reese Lynch will fight for gold later in the day and will, at worst, add three silvers to the tally.

That takes Scotland past the 44 earned in Gold Coast four years ago, which was the highest return apart from Glasgow 2014.

Evans maintained the consistency that saw her claim two medals and a fourth place finish on the track as she finished the bunch sprint behind Georgia Baker of Australia to claim her second silver medal of these Games.

The 31-year-old was lead out by Scotland team-mate Anna Shackley, who also had a go for glory with around seven kilometres of the 112km route.