Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 10km Walk results

Final

RankingCountryNameTime
1CanadaEvan DUNFEE38:36.37
2AustraliaDeclan TINGAY38:42.33
3IndiaSandeep KUMAR38:49.21
4EnglandCallum WILKINSON39:06.28
5KenyaSamuel Kireri GATHIMBA39:23.14
6AustraliaKyle SWAN40:49.79
7EnglandTom BOSWORTH40:58.64
8AustraliaRhydian COWLEY41:28.05
9IndiaAmit AMIT43:04.97
DQNew ZealandQuentin REW

Key: DQ= Disqualified

