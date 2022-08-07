Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Samuel Hickey and Sean Lazzerini claim boxing gold as Wales' Rosie Eccles also wins
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.
Scotland claimed double boxing gold as Samuel Hickey and Sean Lazzerini won their respective middleweight and light-heavyweight bouts.
Hickey defeated 19-year-old Australian Callum Peters while Lazzerini edged Wales' Taylor Bevan.
Rosie Eccles took gold for Wales as she beat Australia's Kaye Scott in the light-middleweight category.
She becomes only the second Welsh female to win Commonwealth boxing gold after Lauren Price in 2018.
Earlier, England's Kiaran MacDonald lost out on a gold medal in the flyweight final to India's Amit Panghal as he upgraded his silver medal from 2018.
Minimumweight fighter Demie-Jade Resztan of England also lost out on the gold medal by unanimous decision to India's Nitu Ghanghas.