Northern Ireland boxer Jude Gallagher has won the gold medal in the men's featherweight division at the Commonwealth Games after his final opponent was deemed medically unfit to compete.

Tyrone's Gallagher was set to meet Ghana's Joseph Commey in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

In the women's light-flyweight final, Carly McNaul had to settle for silver.

The 33-year-old lost to India's Zareen Nikhat via a unanimous decision.

The Belfast native found little success against the mightily impressive world champion, who controlled the distance beautifully to ease to the top of the podium.

A second successive Commonwealth silver for McNaul remains an impressive return for a fighter who has had two operations and suffered a broken femur since the last Games in 2018.

Gallagher takes walkover gold

It is Gallagher's second-straight walkover after his semi-final opponent, Canadian Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh, pulled out just 15 minutes before the first bell on Saturday.

The conclusion was a rather flat finale to what had been a highly impressive tournament from the Two Castles ABC man.

He was the first NI boxer in action in the round of 32, and claimed three impressive wins including the first-round stoppage of home favourite Niall Farrell.

