Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy became the first British pair to reach a World Tour semi-finals in 2021

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Three English pairs are in Monday's gold medal matches for the men's doubles, women's doubles and the mixed doubles after semi-final victories.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy beat Malaysia's Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith defeated Scotland's Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson in the mixed doubles semi-final.

Smith and Chloe Birch also advanced to the women's doubles final.

Ellis and Smith beat Hall and MacPherson 21-14 21-7, and face Singapore's Terry Hee and Jessica Tan for the gold.

Smith then partnered Birch to victory over Australia's Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen and Gronya Somerville 21-14 24-22.

They will meet Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinahh in the final.

Lane and Vendy took Chia and Soh the distance before winning 18-21 21-17 21-4, and face India's SatwikSairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour will meet Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in the women's singles bronze medal match on Sunday.

Hall and MacPherson will return after their earlier defeat to play for bronze against Malaysia's Tan Kian Meg and Lai Pei Jing in the mixed doubles.