David Mullarkey said the Games had the crowed spurred him on

Isle of Man athlete David Mullarkey set a new Manx record in the men's 5,000m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old shaved 3.63 seconds off his own record, finishing the race in 13 minutes and 43.92 seconds.

He finished 12th overall, 35.84 seconds behind the winner, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo.

He said the race was "really tough" but the crowd carried him through.

Reflecting on the pace of Saturday evening's race, he told Manx Radio, he said: "We went through 3km ridiculously quick for what I would want to go for, but the plan was just to stay on for as long I could."

"I was on my own for the last 1km but at the point it was just the crowd carrying me, my legs went at 3km but the rest was just the crowd."

Mullarkey said taking part in the Games had "definitely made me more hungry for the future".

"Every year we're just trying to get as close to top guys as we can and each race that passes," he added.

"If we're staying with them just that little bit longer it's progress at the end of the day in getting towards where we want to be in the future, so it's all positive."

Glen Quayle came eighth in the men's pole vault final

Also in athletics on Saturday evening, Isle of Man pole vaulter Glen Quayle said it was "so fun" to take part in the event in front of an "amazing" crowd.

The 20-year-old cleared a height of 4.95m on his second attempt in the men's pole vault final, putting him in eighth place overall.

The event was won by Australia's Kurtis Marschall, who cleared 5.70m.

Speaking to Manx Radio, Quayle said: "I was really disappointed to not make 5.05m in the end, but I know it's there and it's the end of the season so I'm just ready to finish now."

Commenting on the atmosphere Alexander Stadium, Quayle said: "The noise and the crowd is just incredible… there's nothing like it.

"It's been really overwhelming and the support has just been amazing, so thank you to everyone who's supported me and come to watch."