Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Javelin results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance
|1
|PAK
|Arshad NADEEM
|90.18
|2
|GRN
|Anderson PETERS
|88.64
|3
|KEN
|Julius YEGO
|85.70
|4
|TTO
|Keshorn WALCOTT
|82.61
|5
|IND
|D.p MANU
|82.28
|6
|IND
|Rohit YADAV
|82.22
|7
|AUS
|Cameron McENTYRE
|79.89
|8
|KEN
|Alex Toroitich KIPROTICH
|77.93
|9
|NGR
|Chinecherem NNAMDI
|76.46
|10
|SRI
|Sumedha RANASINGHE
|70.77
|11
|IOM
|Joe HARRIS
|67.91
|12
|PNG
|Lakona GEREGA
|63.46
|13
|SAM
|Donny TUIMASEVE
|63.14