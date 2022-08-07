Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 5000m results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|KEN
|Beatrice CHEBET
|14:38.21
|2
|SCO
|Eilish McCOLGAN
|14:42.14
|3
|KEN
|Selah BUSIENEI
|14:48.24
|4
|ENG
|Amy-Eloise MARKOVC
|14:56.60
|5
|RSA
|Dominique SCOTT
|15:07.50
|6
|UGA
|Sarah CHELANGAT
|15:07.79
|7
|SCO
|Sarah INGLIS
|15:08.36
|8
|AUS
|Isobel BATT-DOYLE
|15:13.53
|9
|UGA
|Stella CHESANG
|15:19.01
|10
|ENG
|Calli THACKERY
|15:24.82
|11
|NIR
|Roisin FLANAGAN
|15:26.76
|12
|WAL
|Jennifer NESBITT
|15:34.98
|13
|WAL
|Beth KIDGER
|15:37.47
|14
|RWA
|Emeline IMANIZABAYO
|15:37.87
|15
|CAN
|Julie-Anne STAEHLI
|15:39.23
|16
|IOM
|Sarah ASTIN
|15:39.54
|17
|AUS
|Rose DAVIES
|15:41.23
|18
|AUS
|Natalie RULE
|15:51.31
|19
|IOM
|Rachael FRANKLIN
|16:13.23
|20
|SCO
|Eloise WALKER
|16:28.62
|21
|LES
|Mathakane LETSIE
|17:35.32
|22
|SOL
|Dianah MATEKALI
|19:06.80