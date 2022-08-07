Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Javier and Joaquin Bello won gold for England at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games

Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello cruised to a historic triumph as they won England's first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Bellos won 21-11 21-12 in their bronze medal match against Rwanda's Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi.

Birmingham's Smithfield erupted when they won with their second match point.

"It sounds amazing, we're proud of the work we've done. It's one family, one team, one volleyball community and one country - we're so happy," said Javier.

The twins were born in Madrid and started playing volleyball when they were six, but moved to London aged 10.

They won gold for England at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games before claiming the first World Tour medal for a British men's team with a bronze in 2019.

The pair topped that achievement by securing World Tour gold in Portugal last year and warmed up for the Commonwealths by winning the NEVZA Beach Championships in June.

Away from the beach volleyball court, Javier is a graduate of politics, philosophy and economics from the Royal Holloway University, while Joaquin is studying medicine at Imperial College.

A series of superb performances in Birmingham captured the imagination of the home fans, who provided plenty of noise in a boisterous atmosphere where music and dancers provide entertainment throughout the match.

The Bellos missed out on a guaranteed medal after losing to Canada in the semi-final on Saturday, but responded with a quality performance against their Rwandan opponents to deliver bronze on Sunday.

"The whole week we've had so many ups and downs. We hope we've made our family and country proud," said Joaquin.

"It's the achievement of my whole life."

In the gold medal match, Canadian pair Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing take on Australia's Chris McHugh - who won gold alongside the now-retired Damien Schumann in 2018 - and Paul Burnett later on Sunday.