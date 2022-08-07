Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas is a double Olympic champion on the track

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Geraint Thomas says he has ridden in his last Commonwealth Games after finishing eighth in the men's road race.

Thomas won a bronze in the men's time trial, his fourth Commonwealth medal in three Games including the 2014 road race gold.

The 36-year-old says Birmingham 2022 will "definitely" be his last Games.

"I might wear (it the Welsh jersey) around Cardiff, but I am not going to make another Commies," said Thomas.

"It's nice to end, well end empty. I gave it all I had. I am proud to wear this jersey for the last time."

Thomas praised the support he has had in his time representing Wales.

"Over the years it's been incredible but especially today, there were so many Welsh flags out there," said Thomas.

"But not just the Welsh, all the home nations are giving everyone support.

"But I think there were definitely more Welsh flags and I just want to say thanks to everyone that came out."

Thomas battled hard on the 160km course and attacked with less than 2km to go, but was swallowed up by the chasing pack with New Zealander Aaron Gate winning gold.

"It was hard out there," said Thomas.

"It's definitely not my sort of course, it's real punchy, real explosive.

"I gave it everything. Unfortunately it was only myself up there. If we'd had another guy it definitely would have been better.

"Against three English riders, it was going to be tough. The course, it's probably the worst possible course for me.

"I am not the most explosive anyway and after a lap of France, I have definitely got a diesel engine now."

Thomas arrived in Birmingham having finished third at the Tour de France, a race he won in 2018.

"I was definitely feeling pretty tired," said Thomas.

"It's easy to look at the Tour and say you finished third in the Tour, you should be winning here because there are not many people in the Tour [competing here].

"But it's such a different race. Compared to going up hills for two hours, this is completely flat, really punchy. That explosive nature of the race is not my cup of tea."