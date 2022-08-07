Close menu

Commonwealth Games: NI's Mageean wins silver in women's 1500 final

Ciara Mageean
Ciara Mageean was in top form to secure a silver medal for Northern Ireland
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Portaferry's Ciara Mageean ran a superb race to finish second behind Laura Muir in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 30-year-old led early at Alexandra Stadium and was the only runner to stay in touch with Muir after the Scot moved in front with over a lap remaining.

Mageean was well clear of Australia's Abbey Caldwell in third as she took silver in a time of 4.04.14

Meanwhile, Matthew Teggart just missed out on a medal in the men's road race after finishing fourth.

Teggart was pipped to bronze by Scotland's Finn Crockett in a sprint with Aaron Gate of New Zealand winning gold.

Alice Sharpe of came home in 15th place in the women's road race earlier on Sunday.

