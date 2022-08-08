2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean said she was "going for gold" at the Commonwealth Games but was proud of her silver medal in the 1500m final.

Mageean, 30, led early on and pushed Olympic medallist Laura Muir close on the final lap but the Scottish runner held on to win in Birmingham.

"I was going out for gold and I thought this was an opportunity to go out and have it," she said.

"I was disappointed with the silver but delighted to come away with something."

Mageean hit the front early at Alexandra Stadium and was the only runner to stay in touch with Muir after the Scot moved in front with over a lap remaining.

She had to settle for silver and was well clear of Australia's Abbey Caldwell in third as she took silver in a time of 4.04.14.

"This is my third Commonwealth Games and it is third time lucky," she said.

"I had a discussion with my coach, Helen Clitheroe, before the race and she discussed the Commonwealth Games where she finished fourth when she was up there challenging for a gold medal.

"She told me that she went out for gold in the race and doesn't regret that, so that was the point where I thought I was going to go out and go for gold.

"If I failed to do that and finished anywhere else in the field then at least I tried my best to be on the top of the podium.

"That was my aim, Laura had legs and that bit of a kick, but I'm proud to have a silver and finally have a medal at the Commonwealth Games."

'One of the slowest laps of honour in history'

Mageean, who had her parents, boyfriend and aunt in attendance in Birmingham, said she was trying to judge the gap to Muir and the field behind on the big screens at the Alexandra Stadium but the footage kept panning to the crowd every time she glanced up.

"The whole crowd has been phenomenal, it's the best crowd I have ever run in front of in the whole of my career," she added.

"I think I might have had one of the slowest laps of honour in history because I threw up along the way a few times.

"It's phenomenal going around and seeing the Northern Irish flag up there and hearing the familiar twang, someone will say 'well done, Ciara' and you can immediately tell they are from home because, let's face it, we have a distinctive accent."

Ciara Mageean was second behind Olympic medallist Laura Muir

Mageean's second place took Northern Ireland's medal tally to 18 and contributed to a best-ever performance at a Commonwealth Games with seven golds, seven silvers and four bronze medals.

Her silver medal was the ninth won by a Northern Irish women in Birmingham, which capped another record and more than doubled the previous-best tally of four from 2014 in Glasgow and 2018 in Australia.

"It's testament to the development in the sport and everything that's happening," the Portaferry runner added.

"It's been really inspiring watching the other sports. You are in the village and you have to be pretty self-absorbed because you are getting ready for a race at the very end of the whole championships, but watching the swimmers, the gymnasts and the boxers is phenomenal.

"Hopefully this will inspire more young girls and boys to get our there and pursue their dreams."