Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Noah Williams finished with a total of 333.06 points

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her third diving medal at her first Commonwealth Games with mixed synchronised 10m platform gold for England alongside Noah Williams.

James Heatly and Grace Reid earlier claimed the mixed synchronised 3m springboard title to give Scotland their 13th gold - and 50th medal - of Birmingham 2022.

England's Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson finished 14.52 points behind Spendolini-Sirieix and Williams' 333.06 to take silver.

Australia's Cassiel Rousseau and Emily Boyd won bronze.

Spendolini-Sirieix, 17, last week won the 10m platform title and Williams the men's synchronised 10m platform with Matty Lee.

The daughter of First Dates maitre-d' Fred Sirieix, Spendolini-Sirieix also won women's synchronised 10m platform silver with Eden Cheng.

This year is the first time mixed gender synchronised diving has been contested at the Commonwealth Games.

England's divers leave the Games top of the standings with six golds, four silvers and five bronzes.

Heatly and Reid 'over the moon'

Heatly and Reid capped a brilliant Games for Scotland with a brilliant final dive which scored 74.40 points, giving them a total of 306.00.

"It's insane. I'm over the moon. I honestly don't know what to say to that," Heatly told BBC Sport.

"It's been tough. I'm really happy to do this with Grace, though, and to save all of this for the last day.

"If it becomes an event at the Olympics then we're up for it."

Australia's Li Shixin and Maddison Keeney took silver, 1.98 points behind, while bronze medallists Muhammad Syafiq Bin Puteh and Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri of Malaysia were a further 4.98 points back.

England's teenage pair Ben Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil were fourth.

Heatly and Reid, who won 3m synchro bronze at the World Championships in Budapest earlier in the summer, had missed out on medals in their individual events.

"It's maybe not been what I've wanted in my individual events, but to come back into this and win gold today, with all of our family here just makes me speechless," said Reid.

"We welcomed the expectation in today and that performance in Budapest a few weeks ago really carried us through today.

"I now need a lie down. I keep seeing people with pizza so I'm definitely having a pizza."