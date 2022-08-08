Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers Grace Reid and James Heatly earned a 13th gold and squash duo Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart took bronze.

Reid, 26, and Heatly, 25, who took Commonwealth Games gold and bronze respectively in 2018, recovered from disappointing individual showings to record a magnificent mixed 3m springboard synchro victory.

Then doubles squash pair Lobban and Stewart claimed bronze to close Scotland's Games in fine style.

It means Scotland finish just two short of the record tally achieved at Glasgow 2014 and have won more gold medals than every Games apart from that home event.

In total, they have 13 gold, 11 silver, and 27 bronze and end up sixth in the medals table.

World bronze medallists Reid and Heatly led after two rounds, but had their advantage whittled away and were third going into their final dive.

However, they executed a sensational forward 3½ somersaults routine to roar to the top of the standings with a mark that no other pair could match.

"The Scots always deliver... but it's not sunk in yet," Reid told BBC Sport Scotland. "Both of us had disappointments earlier in the week, so to come back and finish that way is unbelievable. I'm so proud of us.

"This is such a special team and when you see all those medals coming in, you want to be a part of it."

Reid, who spoke pre-Birmingham about the difficulties she had suffered post Olympics last summer, had faltered in both the 1m and 3m springboard, finishing fourth and eighth.

Heatly has had to endure fourth-place finishes in both springboard events, as well as the men's synchro, at these Games but cast aside those disappointments on the final day of the competition.

"We couldn't let it defeat us," said Heatly, who grandfather Peter is a three-time diving gold medallist. "We had opportunities but just because those didn't work out, that doesn't mean we couldn't come out swinging on the final day."