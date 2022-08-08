Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Eagleson won one of Northern Ireland's seven gold medals in the ring on Sunday

Newly-crowned bantamweight Commonwealth champion Dylan Eagleson will carry the Northern Ireland flag at Games' closing ceremony on Monday night.

The 19-year-old from Bangor won gold in with a unanimous points win at the National Exhibition Centre on Sunday.

He was one of five boxers to step onto the top of the podium on a remarkable day that saw Team NI set a new record for most golds at a Games.

The team had already secured a record medal haul, which has finished on 18.

Eagleson won his stirring final against Ghana's Abraham Mensah despite losing the opening round of four of the judges' scorecards.

Jude Gallagher, Aidan Walsh, Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst also claimed gold in the ring while Carly McNaul took silver.

Team NI's other two gold medals came from Para-swimmer Bethany Firth and the lawn bowls men's fours team.