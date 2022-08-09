Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

James Wilby's victory over Adam Peaty in the men's 100m breaststroke attracted a huge audience

BBC Sport's coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was streamed a record-breaking 57.1 million times during the 11-day event.

This was over six times the amount of streams seen at previous Games.

A total of 28.6 million people watched the 2022 Games, which finished on Monday, on BBC television.

"We are proud to have brought the best of the live action and medal moments to our audiences," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"In what has been an already unforgettable summer of sport, we are thrilled to achieve a record-breaking Games and to further showcase Birmingham as a dynamic, exciting city with a truly rich heritage."

Coverage of the 2018 Games from Gold Coast was streamed 9 million times, up from 8.2 million when the event was staged in Glasgow four years earlier.

The highest TV peak for Birmingham 2022 was 6.6 million ahead of the women's 100m backstroke and men's 100m breaststroke finals on day three, followed by the opening ceremony, which had a five-minute peak of 5.2 million viewers.

A peak of 5.1 million watched the result of the women's 4x400m relay final while 4.8 million tuned into the closing ceremony, the men's 200m final saw 4.2 million viewers and 4.1 million watched Adam Peaty take gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final.

In addition, 14.3 million came to the BBC Sport website for the latest news and analysis, and highlights were viewed 10.7 million times.