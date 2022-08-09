Close menu

Birmingham 2022: Can landmark event create lasting legacy for city, country or Games?

By Dan RoanBBC sports editor

From the section Commonwealth Games

Whether it was the 1.5 million tickets sold - more than at any other Commonwealth Games in the UK - or the fact viewers streamed the action a record 57 million times, or the crowds that packed Centenary Square on a daily basis to get a glimpse of the giant mechanical bull that became such a vivid symbol of the event, it is clear that there was serious appetite for Birmingham 2022.

The glorious weather helped, of course. As did the city, its people and the volunteers, surpassing expectations and raising spirits with a friendliness, warmth and spirit that left an impression on anyone who spent time there. There was a real sense that Birmingham wanted to seize its moment and prove itself.

And after the pandemic, such major sporting events seem to be relished by the public even more than before. Considering the challenge of Covid, and the fact that Birmingham had around half the time most cities have to prepare, having stepped in following the withdrawal of original host Durban, organisers will be delighted it was as successful as it seems to have been.

Surrounded by a family-friendly, celebratory atmosphere that drew parallels with the women's football Euros with which it overlapped, Birmingham 2022 concluded a landmark summer of sport in Britain.

But beyond memories of the many sporting highlights and the inspiration provided by the countless athlete role-models, once the feelgood factor fades, what will the legacy of the Games be?

Will it persuade more people to become active in a way London 2012 failed to do? How will it improve the lives of the communities who live in a city that includes some of the poorest neighbourhoods in the country?

This, after all, was the most expensive sports event to be held in Britain since London 2012 at a cost of £778m. And a quarter of the money had to be raised by the local authority after years of significant strain on council finances.

"There is a commitment to work together that's better than I've ever known in the eight years I've been here," says Mike Chamberlain, the chief executive of Sport Birmingham, the organisation trying to tackle inactivity in the region.

"The legacy plan is not to just focus on the numbers of members at sports clubs, but to do something more meaningful, focusing on inactivity in some of the most deprived communities, where the need is greatest. To work with community groups - the ones that are trusted, not just traditional governing bodies.

"We've got to make the most of it and engage with young people."

'It feels so proud to be a Brummie'

Talks are now under way about the establishment of a centre for combat sports, something Chamberlain believes would engage those communities where inactivity is worst. A campaign has also begun for a new velodrome to be built. And efforts are being made to attract business sponsorship of community facilities - before the current momentum fades.

Birmingham now has a renovated Alexander Stadium, and already there are plans for bids to bring the European and World Athletics Championships to the West Midlands, among many other events.

There is even talk of a possible 2036 or 2040 Olympics bid, in partnership with another city. There is a brand new aquatics centre in Sandwell. Twenty 3x3 basketball courts are being built in the city. More than £1m worth of sporting equipment used for the event - from volleyball sand to judo mats - is staying in the region.

Funding agency Sport England says it has directed a chunk of a £35m legacy investment into local participation programmes to help get people more active.

"We are focused on creating greater opportunity for people who previously felt excluded from sport and physical activity, and generally growing the number of active people as a result of the impetus that the legacy of the Games will have," says Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England.

"We should have the chance to see the numbers change."

Athletics in particular will now hope it can tap into the enthusiasm that saw capacity crowds at the Alexander Stadium. And organisers of rugby league's World Cup - to be staged in England later this year - will no doubt be relieved to see that even amid a cost of living crisis, the British public's love of hosting major sporting events appears undimmed.

In the UK in 2019, pre-Covid, 75 million tickets were sold for sporting events - a rate of 1.15 per capita, which was higher than in any other country.

Matt Rogan, author of 'All to Play For', a book examining how legacy can be secured, said: "While Britain bounced back to some extent in a compromised year in 2021, the Women's Euros and Commonwealth Games have shown us quite how important live sport is to the coherence and confidence of our nation.

"Birmingham is one of the youngest cities in Europe - 46% of residents in Perry Bar where the Alexander Stadium [is] are under the age of 30," Rogan says. "Sport is a key lever to regenerate our cities for younger generations now that physical shops and offices are less of a draw than they might have been even 10 years ago.

"These Games have been particularly effective as a catalyst to drive activity and social impact. For example, Warwickshire Cricket Club worked for over a year to create a host of new opportunities for women and girls to get involved locally with cricket throughout the county. That's already paying dividends."

Beyond sport, local leaders point to the jobs, travel infrastructure, affordable housing and business opportunities that the event generated, with the government suggesting it could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the city.

It is worth noting that while London 2012 was a catalyst for the regeneration of the east of the capital, affordable housing targets there have been missed. But while it is hard to quantify the value of any shift in perception of Birmingham as a result of the Games, there are hopes the way this vibrant, diverse and youthful city embraced the event, and the global platform it afforded its rich heritage, culture, music and architecture, will boost tourism, investment and civic pride.

But nothing can be taken for granted either. Speaking at a business forum event this week, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "There's a long way to go from this opportunity we have. So our argument to the government is we now need a coherent plan strategy around what we're calling 'Global West Midlands'.

"When the party is over… we will face some big challenges. This winter is going to be very hard for a lot of people. We've also got some incredible opportunities. We have to think about that investment piece, that tourism piece, for that opportunity."

The Commonwealth Games movement could also have a lot to thank Birmingham for. With Barbados having become a republic last year, the event came at a time of renewed focus on the future of the Commonwealth.

Seen by some as an outdated legacy of colonialism, the Games - previously called the Empire Games - has been struggling to forge a new meaning, and find potential host cities, with an over-reliance on Australia and the UK as hosts in recent decades.

Indeed, Birmingham could be the last such Games of its kind. The next one, in Victoria in 2026, will feature a scaled-back, more flexible programme across four 'hubs'. Athletics and swimming are the only two 'traditional' sports that have to be included, as part of a new approach designed to lure more cities into bidding.

In a packed sporting calendar, there have always been questions over the event's status, and the withdrawal of a host of top stars at Birmingham, some of whom prioritised other competitions, once again raised questions over its relevance. But the Commonwealth Games Federation says a number of countries have already expressed an interest in hosting the event as a result of Birmingham's success.

Organisers also suggest the Games were a force for inclusivity, sustainability and progressiveness - and may influence future major events. The fact there were more medals for women than men. The biggest integrated Para-sports programme in the history of the Games. The success of sports new to the Games like women's cricket. The way established venues were used in a bid to leave a carbon-neutral legacy. The fact that diver Tom Daley was able to make a stand for the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony - an example of athlete activism that would not be allowed at an Olympics.

It is clearly too early to assess the precise impact the Commonwealth Games will have on Birmingham, the West Midlands, the UK and sport more widely. But leaving a lasting legacy is ultimately what will determine whether Birmingham 2022 was a true success.

  • Comment posted by KarlWBA, today at 14:28

    Behind the London, Birmingham actually has the most public parks , actually has lots of green belt area`s and the countryside really is only a 20 minute drive NSE or W of the city centre. There needs to be real legacy, the city leaders must continue to push, shout louder speaking up for Birmingham, something that doesn't come naturally to the West Midlands people.

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 14:26

    People have to have the inner desire to change their habits and become more active. Events like this can help inspire but that inspiration has a timeframe which won’t extend far beyond the summer for the majority of people.
    Great event but events like these are why they are - a great showcase of elite talent.

  • Comment posted by lanterne rogue, today at 14:24

    One legacy could be to permanently keep the city centre as car free as possible, as it was during the Games.

    But Brum shone in blazing sun and the Crowds were amazing. Yes the CGs maybe on the wain, but Brum, as Tokyo did, strengthened the new course for hosting these events (reuse what you have rather than build new), that future hosts are taking note of.

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 14:23

    Blunt hand Tony Iolli and Ossie Osbourne might stimulate a revival of satanic rock

  • Comment posted by Landon Midland, today at 14:20

    Birmingham seems in some parts to suffer from a reputation from the 70s for being a miserable, grey place with not much to offer.

    Regular visitors to the city will know well that this view is unfair and outdated - Birmingham is a fantastically vibrant city and very attractive in parts. It's been great seeing this showcased to a global audience.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:14

    I'll be very surprised if any football teams move into Alexander Stadium especially considering it was hosting athletics long before the Olympic Stadium was even built!

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 14:12

    The Games were great in Brum but as the articles says the next games is being scaled back only Athletics & Swimming have to be included so who knows what optional sports will be included?
    The Olympic games provides a clue skateboarding & eSports at next OGs I gather. A OG with no Kilo in Cycling , 50k walk in athletics, Finn Class in Sailing but a load of eSports?
    Legacy last CG of its kind Brum.

    • Reply posted by DannyOB1990, today at 14:26

      DannyOB1990 replied:
      Whilst I'm not a huge fan of including eSports in the OG, I think I'd rather watch a FIFA tournament than a 50km walk. We do have to acknowledge some events just aren't crowd pleasers in the same way they used to be, tradition isn't a guarantee of interest, and without interest you won't have an Olympic Games full stop.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 14:10

    I feel sure folk were well entertained but will be interesting to what use in particular the hugely expensive swimming pool gets, pools have fallen into decay due to lack of use followed by demolition in recent years.

    Olympic games held in London in all honesty were a bit like Wimbledon for a few weeks kids wants to be a tennis star.
    Its families that create enthusiasm not short term events.

  • Comment posted by Yak Ke Da, today at 14:10

    Where were the Asian supporters ??
    In an Area where there are large Rich communities...hardly any visited...?
    Was it to do with costs of the Tickets?

    • Reply posted by rotter82, today at 14:17

      rotter82 replied:
      At the Sports that are popular with Asian communities . The cricket and hockey were well supported by India and Pakistan fans as was the boxing by India fans.

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 14:07

    Vanity Project, wonder how many free lunches Councillors involved in the decision making had to turn down?

    Mind you the fact that Birmingham is being allowed to keep the Volley Ball sand probably makes it all worth while. Six months time it will all be forgotten.

  • Comment posted by jack, today at 14:05

    Getting tired of comments that include the word ‘Legacy’. Somewhere I get the feeling that the media would have preferred a disaster truth is the games were great Birmingham and all the people involved where a credit loved every moment and maybe that should be enough for now. it’s not as if there aren’t other things to sort out. Stop trying to knock Brum we’re tired of it.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 14:04

    London Olympics were good to but West Ham now occupy the stadium, what sort of legacy is that?

    • Reply posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:14

      Strangely Brown replied:
      West Ham's London stadium still can be used for Athletics. The Anniversary Games are held at the venue every summer.

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 14:02

    • Reply posted by Andy p, today at 14:10

      Andy p replied:
      Why pay them money????

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 13:59

    Legacy?
    Children’s parents cannot even provide them a healthy diet, or keep them warm in their homes. Swimming pools and Leisure centre closing in their hundreds.
    After 12 years of Tory mismanagement we are reverting to a Third world country with only Australia having enough resources to put on future Commonwealth Games.
    Bull kind of sums up Tories promises over last decade.

  • Comment posted by winter sun traitor, today at 13:59

    Apparently anyone attending the games was able to travel for free on local trains provided they had a ticket for an event . The same applied to all volunteers provided they had there uniform on. Whilst this was a very kind offer , does anyone know who under wrote the cost of it ?
    Was it paid for by Birmingham council tax ? Be interesting to know.

    • Reply posted by merjervits, today at 14:03

      merjervits replied:
      There was no cost as it used existing transport services already running. Special new transport like the games park and ride schemes were paid from ticket revenue I understand.

  • Comment posted by Wendell, today at 13:58

    Vacuous piece, coming as no surprise from this writer. London 2012 a failure ? Give me a break.

    • Reply posted by rotter82, today at 14:08

      rotter82 replied:
      I guess London was not a failure for West Ham. Can’t think of any other long term benefits from London . Do explain your point though?

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 13:57

    Will the stadium be given to a local football team..? .. Thought not

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 13:56

    Brilliant hosts, great fun, terrific organisation for the events we went to. Well done Birmingham on a fantastic couple of weeks. Now make sure those in charge make the facilities available for people to use at a reasonable price, then it really will increase activity. If they don't then what is the point of any city ever building expensive facilities to host a major Games again?

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 13:52

    Legacy what legacy ?

    People are using food banks.
    People cant pay there fuel bills.

    Councils are slashing money for care,housing,and any other standard facility they used to provide.

    But can find nearly £800 MILLION for a sporting event ?

    Some of which aren't even sports.

    3 a side Basketball with 1 hoop,whats that all about ?

