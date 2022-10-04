Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Justin Rose won gold for Great Britain when golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016 after an absence of 112 years

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their debuts at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia.

Shooting returns after it was dropped for the 2022 Games in Birmingham, but wrestling and judo have been removed from the programme.

The Games, the first to be awarded to a state or region, will be staged across several cities and feature 22 sports and 26 disciplines.

Nine fully-integrated para-sports are also included.

"Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible," organisers said in a statement.

Golf has appeared at the past two Olympic Games.

"This is a great win for golf," said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland.

"This announcement validates golf's increasing popularity and the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last three years."

BMX racing made it's Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 while coastal rowing, which involves boats competing in open water, is pushing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said: "We are thrilled to confirm the sport program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up."