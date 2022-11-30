Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales won a total of 28 medals at Birmingham 2022, including eight golds

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Commonwealth Games Wales.

She takes over from Chris Jenkins who retired after Birmingham 2022 after 17 years in the post.

Edwards-Symmons recently graduated from the CEO of a Sports Organisation VSI Programme.

"To follow such a leader is very special and I can't wait to start my journey," Edwards-Symmons said.

"I am very fortunate to have a highly skilled board and fantastic staff to support me and I really look forward to building on Chris' amazing tenure.

"I can't wait to lead our country into a very exciting cycle planning for a Youth Commonwealth Games next summer, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia."