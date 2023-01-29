Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Kate O'Connor celebrated a Commonwealth Games silver medal last summer

Kate O'Connor has smashed the Irish indoor pentathlon record at the World Indoor Tour event in Clermont.

The Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medallist claimed a points total of 4,396, which surpassed the previous national record of 4,214 set by Grace McKenzie in Birmingham in 2019.

O'Connor's score earned her third place across two days of competition in France.

Her success follows on from what was an impressive 2022 for the 22-year-old.

It has included O'Connor's second place for Team Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

She amassed a total of 6,233 points which included three personal bests over the two-day event schedule.

The Dundalk athlete was a previous holder of the Irish indoor pentathlon record, having registered 4174 points when she clinched the English Senior title in Sheffield in January 2019.

France's Leonie Cambours won the pentathlon at the World Indoor Tour event.