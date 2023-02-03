Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Luke le Cras and Delphine Riley are two of Guernsey's swimmers who will be heading to Trinidad and Tobago

Guernsey have selected a team of seven cyclists and swimmers to represent the island at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Helena Duguid and Chay Kennedy-Cook will ride for the island in the time trial and road race events.

Hannah Kennedy, Delphine Riley, Erin Watterson, Luke le Cras and Joshua Dunning will all swim for Guernsey.

The Guernsey team has come back with gold medals at the last two Commonwealth Youth Games.

Alastair Chalmers took the 400m hurdles title in 2019 while Brent and Jack Oldfield won the men's doubles tennis in 2015.

"It's such an honour to represent Guernsey at such a high level of sport," Riley told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's going to be amazing to see all the different athletes from every other team."