Jersey sent 27 athletes to compete in eight sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey says he is 'stunned' by the news that Victoria has pulled out of hosting the 2026 games.

The Australian state says it can no longer afford to host the event, leaving its future in 2026 in limbo.

The games are the highest level sports people from the Channel Island can compete at while representing Jersey.

"I'm stunned and disappointed, I had no idea this was coming," Paul Huddlestone told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I received an email overnight with the text of the media statements. I'm still feeling a bit in disarray as to what's going to happen."

Jersey has not won a medal at a Commonwealth Games since 1990 but sent a team of 27 athletes, who took part in eight sports, in 2022.

Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee finished sixth in the all-around final, the island's 4x100m medley relay swimming team were fifth, and three different bowls teams reached the quarter-finals.

"We had a meeting in London in early June to discuss many issues with our European counterparts, and there was a representative from Australia there discussing the games in great detail," Huddlestone added.

"There was absolutely no hint that any of this was going to happen.

"I'm reeling over what's happened overnight and certainly the Commonwealth Games Federation have got to get together very quickly and come up with some sort of plan of action of what and how and when and where the games might still go ahead in 2026."

The impact on Jersey's top sportspeople will also be great as the pinnacle for most of them could be out of reach.

But Huddlestone has urged island athletes to carry on as normal until answers are given over the future of the 2026 games.

"I'm sure they'll be disappointed as they'll be targeting 2026 as their next big main event.

"It takes years to reach that level of competence, ability and dedication, and consequently all I can say to them is this has happened, we will be heavily involved with the federation to see what can be done to try and replace Victoria.

"Don't stop training or competing, just wait and hear the news as to what will hopefully be put into place to replace Victoria."