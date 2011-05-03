Hampshire's White calls for all-round contribution

White was appointed Hampshire manager in October 2008

Cricket manager Giles White believes every player must start contributing if Hampshire are to improve on their poor start to the Championship.

Hampshire have failed to win any of their three games to date, and sit bottom of the Division One table.

"It boils down to one thing and it's that we haven't had enough players fulfilling their roles in the side," White told BBC Radio Solent.

"We have to put that right and if we do I'm confident we'll get results."

The 39-year-old continued: "It's been a disappointing start to the season in this form of the game, so we've got it all to do."

Hampshire, who also lost to Surrey in the Clydesdale Bank 40 on Monday, face Sussex in the championship this week, and White believes his players need to draw on past experience to help them regain their form.

"They are very good players and have got the track record, so at times it's strange how things pan out," he said.

"But they'll go back to the experience that they've had and I'm sure they'll turn it around very quickly."