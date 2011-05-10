Stuart Broad & Graeme Swann help Notts restrict Sussex

LV County Championship Division One, Hove Close of play, day one: Sussex 304 v Nottinghamshire 5-1 Sussex 3pts, Notts 3pts Match scorecard Live commentary

Graeme Swann celebrates pinning Ed Joyce lbw at Hove

Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann both took two wickets as Nottinghamshire fought back against Sussex on day one at Hove.

Chris Nash (93) and Ed Joyce (38) shared an opening stand of 100 for the hosts, before Joyce fell to Swann.

Despite the efforts of Matt Prior (43), Sussex subsided to 304 all out, with Mike Yardy, in his first Championship match since returning home from the World Cup with depression, making 22.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan then bowled Neil Edwards to leave Notts 5-1 at stumps.

On a dry pitch that is already taking spin, Sussex looked like making the most of winning the toss when Joyce and Nash posted their third century stand of the season.

But Swann removed Joyce with his 10th delivery and left-arm spinner Samit Patel (3-37) bowled Luke Wells for a 21-ball duck before lunch to turn the tide.

Murray Goodwin was well caught by wicketkeeper Chris Read from a mistimed pull off Andre Adams (2-73) soon after the break before Prior, in his first Championship game of the summer like Broad and Swann, endeavoured to regain the initiative.

The England wicketkeeper hit six fours to add 70 in 17 overs with Nash, only to fall to fellow Ashes winner Swann when he sliced to cover.

Nash fell soon after, leg before to Patel, with Yardy edging the same man to slip after a stand of 39 with Luke Wright (33).

Wright took the attack to Swann, hitting him for two boundaries in an over, but was caught down the leg side by Broad, who then trapped James Anyon lbw.

After Amjad Khan was dismissed in similar fashion by Luke Fletcher, Naved (43 not out) mixed careful defence with occasional attacking intent to add 22 for the final wicket with Monty Panesar, who was eventually bowled to give Adams his 500th first-class wicket.

England spinner Panesar is likely to have plenty of work to do as the contest unfolds, and his Sussex team-mates finished the day on a high note when Naved bowled Edwards via an inside edge.

CLOSE OF PLAY SUMMARY

BBC Radio Nottingham's Dave Bracegirdle:

"It wasn't the best day Andre Adams has ever had with the ball - but it was one he'll always remember.

"Media speculation surrounding his 500th first-class wicket has intensified over recent weeks and to see him celebrate the milestone was heart-warming.

"The wicket itself, he says, wasn't the finest he's ever taken but he was grateful to Monty Panesar for chopping one onto his stumps.

"Notts' attack hunted as a pack again and to dismiss Sussex on the first day has put them firmly in the driving seat. Now it's down to the batsmen to deliver."