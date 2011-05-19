Middlesex's Andrew Strauss fails as Glamorgan thrive

LV County Championship Division Two, Lord's Close, day one: Middlesex 150, Glamorgan 151-1 Glam 3pts Match scorecard Live commentary

Strauss is playing in his first Championship game of the season

England captain Andrew Strauss failed with the bat as James Harris' five-wicket haul put Glamorgan in the box seat over Middlesex at Lord's.

Strauss, who will lead England in next week's first Test with Sri Lanka in Cardiff, made only eight as Middlesex were skittled out for 150.

Harris took 5-41, while Jamie Dalrymple top scored for the hosts with 44.

Gareth Rees (55no) and William Bragg (57no) helped the visitors to a one-run lead at stumps on 151-1.

BBC Radio London 94.9's Kevin Hand:

"James Harris bowled beautifully, extracting movement and bounce from the pitch. Middlesex didn't recover from his opening burst, which included the two big scalps of Andrew Strauss and Chris Rogers.

"The hosts will reflect on some poor shot selection thereafter but much credit must go to the Glamorgan attack.

"Having been shot out cheaply, Middlesex would have expected a strong response with the ball but they didn't bowl with the same consistency as Glamorgan and so failed to reap the same rewards."