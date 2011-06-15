Essex suffer T20 record defeat by Somerset

Friends Life t20, Chelmsford Somerset 225-2 (20 overs) beat Essex 82 (10.3 overs) Match scorecard

Trescothick's 108 beat his previous best Twenty20 score by one run

Marcus Trescothick smashed an unbeaten ton as Somerset subjected Essex to a Twenty20 English record 143-run defeat.

The ex-England opener hit five sixes in his 108 from 61 balls at Chelmsford as the visitors clocked up 225-2.

James Hildreth's quickfire 64 helped pile the pressure on Essex, who never looked like getting close in reply.

Only Ravi Bopara contributed with 29 as the home side were shot out for just 82 - to suffer the heaviest defeat in nine seasons of English Twenty20 cricket.

Having managed to total just 90 themselves in a four-wicket defeat by Sussex on Tuesday, this was a startling return to form by Somerset.

With Trescothick at his belligerent best, Essex's bowlers endured a torrid evening as Chris Wright and Tim Southee turned in four-over spells of 0-57 and 0-50 respectively, while Tim Phillips conceded 23 from his solitary over.

Trescothick and Hildreth built an unbeaten 127 stand which put the game beyond Essex who crumbled in the face of their target.

Craig Meschede took three wickets from nine balls to complete an impressive evening for Somerset.

POST-MATCH VIEWS

Somerset captain Marcus Trescothick told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's a silly game. You don't do little things differently and suddenly the outcome is completely the opposite.

"It's always important to get big scores and hundreds obviously make a big difference but Hildreth came in and played a great cameo and took the pressure off what I needed to do.

"Our fielding and bowling was great and to bowl them out in 10 overs was superb."

BBC Essex's Nick Gledhill:

"I can't recollect a more devastating one-day defeat for Essex in the past decade.

"You could argue that Sussex were wise to hand Somerset a used pitch at Hove - that worked to their advantage just as this magnificent Chelmsford wicket was perfect for Trescothick and Hildreth.

"There were marked similarities to Essex's home match against Gloucestershire. As then there was a devastating scoring burst in the last four overs, this time producing 74 runs, and the shattered fielding side were dismissed for just 82 in reply.

"Making matters worse for Essex was an injury to Scott Styris that prevented him batting. Only a fine spell from David Masters and a suggestion of a return to form for Ravi Bopara offered any consolation. "