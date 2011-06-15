Durham have found their Twenty20 rhythm - Phil Mustard

Mustard hit 75 from 41 balls to help Durham to a win against Notts

Durham wicketkeeper Phil Mustard believes the county has found their batting rhythm in Twenty20 after Tuesday's win against Nottinghamshire.

The Dynamos set the group leaders a target of 188 to win and restricted Mick Newell's side to just 154 to move up to second in the Northern section.

"We've showed that we can get 170s, 180s on a regular basis," Mustard told BBC Newcastle.

"It's moving in the right direction, the guys are performing pretty well."

Two defeats for Geoff Cook's side have been offset by decent batting performances, notably in defeat by Derbyshire where the Dynamos were within six runs of victory at the end of the final over.

Meanwhile Mustard recorded a T20 best of 75 in the victory at Chester-le-Street, with two sixes and 11 fours from 41 balls.

The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Durham's revival, notching 61 against Northants, and weighing in with high 30s against Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

"I was pretty pleased, I've had a tough start with the Pro-40," Mustard continued.

"The Twenty20 has come at a nice time, just released my arms a little bit and I'm starting to hit nicely again."

Durham travel to Trent Bridge for the return Twenty20 fixture with Nottinghamshire on Thursday.