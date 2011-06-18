England v Sri Lanka - photos from third Test day three

Low-key celebrations from a relieved Stuart Broad
Early on the third day at the Rose Bowl, Stuart Broad gets his first wicket of the match as Chanaka Welegedera is caught by Eoin Morgan for seven, leaving Sri Lanka 184 all out
A dejected Andrew Strauss trudges away from the crease
But England's reply gets off to a disastrous start as captain Andrew Strauss is out for just three runs, falling to a left-handed bowler yet again
Jonathan Trott becomes the second early England casualty
Having claimed the early wicket of England captain Strauss, Sri Lanka follow it up with another prize scalp - Jonathan Trott caught behind for just four runs, leaving England 14-2
Kevin Pietersen helps lift England out of a worrying position
The Rose Bowl may not have seen much of Kevin Pietersen in recent years but with England in trouble he starts to turn on the style and help the team to a slightly more creditable 54-2 at lunch
Stormy skies over the Rose Bowl during the lunch break
After a rain-delayed start to the day, the heavens open again as the teams leave the field for the lunch interval and cause a delay to the resumpiton of play
Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook passes the record of Alan Knott and Ian Botham with an appearance in his 66th consecutive Test match, providing Pietersen with valuable support at the other end
Umpire Alim Da leaves the field after one of numerous pitch inspections on a rain-disrupted day at the Rose Bowl
The afternoon's play was heavily disrupted by rain, with an early tea being taken whilst it was dry, only for the rain to return as play was due to resume
Groundsmen bring on the covers yet again on the third day of play at the Rose Bowl
The groundsmen were among the busiest people in the ground as the Rose Bowl's first Test match was hugely disrupted by the weather
Fans make their own entertainment
Fans embrace the Wimbledon tennis spirit during one of many breaks in play during the Test match at the Rose Bowl
The covers come on yet again at the Rose Bowl
The sight of the covers processing on and off the pitch was a depressingly regular sight on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl
Kevin Pietersen (left) shakes hands with Alastair Cook
Pietersen (left) and Cook (right) reach their half-centuries off consecutive balls as England take control of the match

