England v Sri Lanka - photos from third Test day three

Early on the third day at the Rose Bowl, Stuart Broad gets his first wicket of the match as Chanaka Welegedera is caught by Eoin Morgan for seven, leaving Sri Lanka 184 all out But England's reply gets off to a disastrous start as captain Andrew Strauss is out for just three runs, falling to a left-handed bowler yet again Having claimed the early wicket of England captain Strauss, Sri Lanka follow it up with another prize scalp - Jonathan Trott caught behind for just four runs, leaving England 14-2 The Rose Bowl may not have seen much of Kevin Pietersen in recent years but with England in trouble he starts to turn on the style and help the team to a slightly more creditable 54-2 at lunch After a rain-delayed start to the day, the heavens open again as the teams leave the field for the lunch interval and cause a delay to the resumpiton of play Alastair Cook passes the record of Alan Knott and Ian Botham with an appearance in his 66th consecutive Test match, providing Pietersen with valuable support at the other end The afternoon's play was heavily disrupted by rain, with an early tea being taken whilst it was dry, only for the rain to return as play was due to resume The groundsmen were among the busiest people in the ground as the Rose Bowl's first Test match was hugely disrupted by the weather Fans embrace the Wimbledon tennis spirit during one of many breaks in play during the Test match at the Rose Bowl The sight of the covers processing on and off the pitch was a depressingly regular sight on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl Pietersen (left) and Cook (right) reach their half-centuries off consecutive balls as England take control of the match