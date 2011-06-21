Owais Shah leads Essex to win over Glamorgan

Friends Life t20, The Swalec Stadium Essex 145-6 (19.5 ovs) beat Glamorgan 141-7 (20 ovs) by four wickets Match scorecard

Shah hit two sixes and three fours as he top scored for Essex

Owais Shah hit 60 off 45 balls to lead Essex to a four-wicket FL t20 victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Tim Phillips took 3-18 to put pressure on the hosts, who needed some lusty late hitting from Chris Cooke (34) and Graham Wagg (18) to reach 141-7.

Essex lost Ravi Bopara early in their reply but Shah, Mark Pettini (34) and Ryan ten Doeschate (26) guided them towards their target.

It was then left to James Foster to hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

It was only Essex's third win of the competition and lifted them to fifth in the South Group, above Glamorgan and Surrey.

As expected, Simon Jones made his first appearance for Glamorgan since returning to the county on loan from Hampshire, and took 1-34 from his four overs.

But, with the Essex run chase going down to the final over, he also dropped a difficult chance off Foster in the deep when taking the catch could have turned the game his side's way.

POST-MATCH VIEWS

BBC Wales' Edward Bevan:

"A disappointing night for Glamorgan and also for Simon Jones on his return as Essex won with just one ball of the game to spare.

"At the start of the contest Mark Cosgrove and Alviro Petersen put on 35 in three overs but once they were out in the space of four balls Glamorgan struggled to reach 141-7, Chris Cooke top scoring with 34.

"Owais Shah then led Essex to victory with a hard hitting 60 from 45. But the home side were still in with a chance with Essex needing seven from the final over.

"Crucially Simon Jones dropped a catch with five needed as Essex scrapped home with that one delivery remaining."

Essex captain James Foster told BBC Essex:

"I wouldn't say it was a must-win game but it was probably as close to that as you can possibly be.

"Obviously confidence is high now, we've restored a bit more belief back into the team.

"It's going to give us a bit of momentum back at home on Thursday and Friday."