Glamorgan defeat leaders Sussex in FL t20 South Group

Friends Life t20, Swalec Stadium Glamorgan 137-3 (20 overs) beat Sussex 135-4 (20 overs) by two runs Match scorecard

Nash produced his highest score in this season's FL t20

Chris Nash's 64 not out proved in vain as Glamorgan beat Sussex by two runs in a last-ball thriller in Cardiff.

The hosts posted 137-3 thanks mainly to Alviro Petersen (38), Mark Cosgrove (34) and Jim Allenby (30 not out).

After Ben Brown's 42, Sussex seemed well set on 104-2 in the 16th over but were pegged back as Graham Wagg and Dean Cosker took a wicket each.

Needing four to tie, Petersen produced a diving stop on the boundary edge and the visitors fell short on 135-4.

After losing three previous games in the last over, this was a welcome change of fortune for Glamorgan, who close the gap on Sussex at the top of the South Group to three points.

POST-MATCH REACTION

BBC Wales' Edward Bevan:

"A pulsating end to the game as Glamorgan fought back.

"It looked as though they were going to lose but some tight overs in the middle enabled them to win their third game in the competition this season.

"Glamorgan made 137-3 as Alviro Petersen and Mark Cosgrove made an opening partnership of 45.

"Sussex started well. At one stage they were 83-1 but then lost wickets and were restricted by some very tight bowling."