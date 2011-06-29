St John beat PwC in JEP Knockout Cup final
- From the section Cricket
St John have won the JEP Knockout Cup, beating PwC by 17 runs in the final at Granville on Tuesday.
Batting first, St John reached an impressive 182-5 in their 20 overs, Mark Chipperfield scoring a century, with 30 from Greg Foster.
PwC's reply brought them close, but St John held on, restricting them to 165-6 with Phil Newbald finishing on 80no.
St John's centurion Chipperfield was named man of the match for his efforts with the bat.