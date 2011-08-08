Leicestershire's Paul Nixon touched by Kent's tribute

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Paul Nixon says he was touched by the appreciation shown to him by Kent's players in his final home game on Saturday night.

The 40-year-old hit 31 in the Foxes three-wicket win over his former club Kent, which saw his side reach the FL t20 semi-final.

He told BBC East Midlands Today: "It was an emotional night.

"I was alright until Geraint Jones [Kent wicketkeeper] said good luck and clapped me in, which sparked me off."

Nixon, who skippered the side in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, won two County Championships and two Twenty20 titles with the Foxes.

"Leaving Leicestershire feels like when grief comes into your mind," Nixon continued.

"Suddenly you get sad before you move on and think about something else."

He made his first-class debut in 1989 and enjoyed a brief and successful international career in England's one-day side in 2006/07.

Nixon will make his farewell bow for Leicestershire at the FL t20 finals day.

"I like fairytales and hopefully we can have an exceptional finish," Nixon added.