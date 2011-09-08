Northants sign Durham's Kyle Coetzer on two-year deal

Coetzer has scored almost 400 runs in eight games this season

Northants have signed Durham and Scotland batsman Kyle Coetzer on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old joined Northants on loan in August, after hitting 122 against the County in a CB40 match earlier in the season.

Head coach David Capel said: "We have witnessed at first hand what Kyle can do with the bat for and against us.

"He's a good fielder too and his work ethic is at a high level. I think Kyle will prove to be a very good addition."

Northants are in contention for promotion in the County Championship, they currently lie second in the Division Two table.

Coetzer said: "I have been made to feel very welcome and I hope together we can push forward during this new phase of my career, and help Northants achieve their ambitions."