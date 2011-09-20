Ireland again too strong for Canada in one-day clash

William Porterfields directs a shot to the leg side with Canadian keeper Hamza Tariq in the background

Captain William Porterfield's half century helped Ireland beat Canada by 56 runs in the second and final of this week's one-day games between the sides.

Porterfield top-scored with 53 while Gary Wilson (44) and Kevin O'Brien (43) also passed the 40 mark as Ireland finished on 249-7 from their 50 overs.

Canada were on target as they moved to 58-1 before suffering three run-outs.

Trent Johnston, Alex Cusack and George Dockrell all took two wickets as Canada were out for 197 in the 47th over.

Ireland had cruised to a 133-run win in Monday's clash.

Ed Joyce top-scored with 88 as Ireland compiled a daunting 328-6 while William Porterfield (67) and Gary Wilson (56 not out) also starred with the bat.