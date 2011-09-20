Ireland again too strong for Canada in one-day clash
Captain William Porterfield's half century helped Ireland beat Canada by 56 runs in the second and final of this week's one-day games between the sides.
Porterfield top-scored with 53 while Gary Wilson (44) and Kevin O'Brien (43) also passed the 40 mark as Ireland finished on 249-7 from their 50 overs.
Canada were on target as they moved to 58-1 before suffering three run-outs.
Trent Johnston, Alex Cusack and George Dockrell all took two wickets as Canada were out for 197 in the 47th over.
Ireland had cruised to a 133-run win in Monday's clash.
Ed Joyce top-scored with 88 as Ireland compiled a daunting 328-6 while William Porterfield (67) and Gary Wilson (56 not out) also starred with the bat.