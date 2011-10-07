England batsman Kevin Pietersen hunting for one-day form in India

England tour of India

Pietersen's last one-day international was the win over Sri Lanka in July

England batsman Kevin Pietersen hopes to transfer his Test form to the limited overs game on tour in India.

The 31-year-old's average during the Test series against India in the summer was more than 100 but it is a meagre 17.4 in his last five one-day games.

"It is all good and well doing it in practice and in Tests but it is time to produce some runs," he told BBC Sport.

England play warm-up matches against Hyderabad on Saturday and Tuesday, before five one-day internationals.

The tour concludes with a one-off Twenty20 match against India on 29 October.

England climbed above the hosts in the world Test rankings after inflicting a 4-0 whitewash in the series between the two sides earlier this year.

KEVIN PIETERSEN INTERNATIONAL CAREER STATS Test average: 50.48

ODI average: 40.13

T20 average: 36.10

Total wickets: 13

Pietersen was a key part of that triumph with innings of 202 not out in the first Test at Lord's and 175 in the final Test at the Oval.

"The last 12 months were probably the most productive of my Test career so far in terms of the volume of runs and how big the hundreds were when I did get hundreds," he said.

"One-days have not been as good and productive, but I feel I have turned a corner in the last 12 months with my batting compared to the previous 18 months."

With Pietersen rested for September's one-day internationals, Craig Kieswetter played in every one of the five matches as England followed up their home Test success with a 3-0 victory in the 50-overs format.

Kieswetter is missing from England's trip to the sub-continent as he plays for Somerset in the Champions League and Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow will fill in behind the stumps.

ENGLAND TOUR OF INDIA 8 Oct: v Hyderabad XI

11 Oct: v Hyderabad XI

14 Oct: 1st ODI (Hyderabad)

17 Oct: 2nd ODI (Delhi)

20 Oct: 3rd ODI (Mohali)

23 Oct: 4th ODI (Mumbai)

25 Oct: 5th ODI (Kolkata)

29 Oct: Twenty20 (Kolkata)

Bairstow, 22, hit a debut knock of 41 not out in the victory over India in Cardiff last month but admits his wicketkeeping is still developing.

"Batting is something I have done all the way up, and keeping came at a later stage," he said.

"It's something I've had to work hard on, but I feel it is definitely improving.

"I am pleased to be doing either. At the end of the day, you're representing your country."

The Decision Review System that India vetoed for the Test series in England is again unavailable after the developers and suppliers of the Hotspot system chose not to make their cameras available for the tour.

England squad to tour India:

Alastair Cook (captain, Essex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Ravi Bopara (Essex), Scott Borthwick (Durham), Tim Bresnan (Yorkshire), Jade Dernbach (Surrey), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Craig Kieswetter (Somerset), Stuart Meaker (Surrey), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), Kevin Pietersen (Surrey), Graeme Swann (Nottinghamshire), Jonathan Trott (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Somerset) and Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) (both T20 fixture only)