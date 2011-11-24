Somerset announce financial success in 2011

Somerset have announced record profits for the year ended 30 September 2011.

The club saw a 15% increase in turnover to £5.34m, giving an operating profit of £408,000.

The figures do not include money brought in from the club's progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League T20 in India.

The club have put the financial success down to a 10% rise in membership, and a focus on its conferencing and events facilities at Taunton.

Brian Rose's side reached the final of the FL t20 and CB40 this season, and finished fourth in Division One.

Last year, they recorded a pre-tax profit of £75,000.