Jimmy Adams confident of Hampshire success

Adams made his first-class debut in 2002

Hampshire captain Jimmy Adams is confident the side have what it takes to flourish next season.

The county were relegated to Division Two of the County Championship last season and have since seen a number of players exit the Rose Bowl.

Dominic Cork retired, batsman Michael Lumb joined Nottinghamshire and wicketkeeper Nic Pothas was released.

Adams told BBC Radio Solent: "Numbers wise we're down on what we had last year but it's a great group to have."

Hampshire's first six fixtures Friday, 6 April - MCC University match - Hampshire v Loughborough MCCU

Thursday, 12 April - County Championship - Hampshire v Gloucestershire

Thursday, 19 April - County Championship - Glamorgan v Hampshire

Thursday, 26 April - County Championship - Hampshire v Leicestershire

Wednesday, 2 May - County Championship -Northamptonshire v Hampshire

Monday, 7 May - CB 40 -Hampshire v Glamorgan

He added: "We've got a lot of youngsters with some great ability and it's up to us to help them to keep delivering the goods.

"I'm looking forward to the season with the squad we've got. It's going to be exciting."

The fixture list for the forthcoming season was released on Tuesday and sees Hampshire play four of their first six games at the Rose Bowl.

And Adams, 31, is keen for his side to make the most of their home games to get off to a strong start.

"We're pretty happy with the fixture list. The lay-out works really well," he said.

"We've got to find a style of play to win more games at home in the four-day game as we haven't done enough of that recently.

"We need to win about 50% of our games in the County Championship to push for the promotion we're after."