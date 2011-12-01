Surrey sign India spinner Murali Kartik

Kartik played for Somerset and IPL side Pune Warriors last season

Surrey have signed former India spinner Murali Kartik for the 2012 season.

The 35-year-old, who left Somerset in October, has taken 319 wickets in English competitions and played eight Tests for India.

The left-arm, who has signed a one-year deal, claimed 26 Championship wickets last season at an average of 34.34.

Surrey director Chris Adams said: "Having someone of Kartik's quality for the entirety of next season will be a great boost."

Surrey quality impresses Kartik

He added: "He is a proven wicket taker in English conditions and will add another dimension to our bowling attack."

Kartik, who took 24 wickets at 34.16 during a four-year spell with India, added: "I am very happy to be signing for Surrey for the next English season.

"You've got the nucleus of a very strong side there and some high quality players pushing for England places.

"For a team to do well you need the skillsets in all forms [of the game] and in all departments, and as long as we keep ticking those boxes we should be punching our way in all competitions day in, day out."

"They are one of the biggest domestic sides in the world game and I hugely look forward to playing my cricket at an iconic ground like the Kia Oval."