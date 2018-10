Nixon has come out of retirement to play for Pune Warriors

Paul Nixon will not take a full-time coaching position with Leicestershire and may opt to join Pune Warriors for next year's Indian Premier League.

The 41-year-old at Grace Road next season.

The wicketkeeper retired from county cricket at the end of last season after winning the FL t20 with the Foxes.

Nixon, who made his first-class debut in 1989, also won two County Championships with Leicestershire.